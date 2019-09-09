Katy Perry le juega una broma a Orlando Bloom en programa en vivo para ponerlo a prueba y así reaccionó él
Todo ocurrió en un programa de radio.
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom son una de las parejas más sólidas del espectáculo y han demostrado que se llevan muy bien.
Y es que la cantante le jugó una divertida broma a su futuro esposo durante un programa de radio de la BBC Londres en el que él estaba.
El locutor del programa le dijo a Bloom que la audiencia participaría en un juego en el que debían imitar a personajes famosos.
En ese momento, la cantante llamó al programa, pero se hizo pasar por una participante llamada Gemma que imitaría a Katy Perry.
La intérprete imitó un acento británico y comenzó a cantar “I kissed a girl”, y su actuación fue tan buena que pudo engañar a su novio, pues nunca imaginó que era ella.
Bloom comenzó a reírse y expresó que no lo había hecho tan mal, pero que no era muy convincente.
De inmediato el locutor saludó a la cantante, demostrando que se trataba de una broma, y el actor quedó en shock.
Katy se mostró un poco indignada porque su novio no había reconocido su voz, y le cuestionó si debían casarse.
“Hola, bebé. Cariño, pensé que me conocías mejor. ¿Crees que realmente deberíamos ir por este largo camino si ni siquiera puedes reconocer mi propia voz?”, preguntó Katy a su novio que reía a carcajadas.
Sin embargo, Bloom sabía que ella solo bromeaba, y le respondió que su acento británico realmente había sido maravilloso, por lo que le había costado reconocerla.
"No, eso fue bueno, bebé, porque, ya sabes lo que hiciste, hiciste la versión en inglés… fue muy inteligente”, aseguró el actor.