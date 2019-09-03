FOTOS: Captan a Lady Gaga besándose con su nuevo novio
Y no, no es Bradley Cooper.
Durante muchos meses corrió el rumor de que Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper eran pareja, luego de la química entre ellos al protagonizar la película A Star Born y cobraron más fuerza después de que el actor se separara de su pareja, la modelo Irina Shayk.
Pero ahora sabemos que el corazón de Lady Gaga al parecer tiene dueño y no es para nada Bradley.
This is just a random pic of Bradley and Gaga to express myself. Sorry, but after the video of her and Dan during the concert of The Cure [August 31, 2019] as a couple I feel unable to continue defending my opinion that theirs isn't something really serious o is fake😕 First of all, I love Gaga and I wish her the best so if her decision is this I will respect her and hopefully she be happy. Now, I won't leave here because 1. I still have hopes that she and Bradley will see each other again even as friends 2. Time will show us the truth and nobody knows what can happen in the future and 3. That i'm saying this doesn't mean at all that I changed my mind about them. I still maintain that what I observed among them was the purest, special, real and beautiful thing I have seen between 2 artists. Just look at those looks and those hands always together😍 And it happened. So, I will keep remembering those moments for those who like to keep watching with the greatest of my affections😊 Love You❤ Always remember (and miss) them this way. Perfects💕 #ladygaga #bradleycooper #bradga #bradgaforever #danhorton #venicefilmfestival #italy #premiere #pink #looks
La intérprete de Poker Face fue captada besándose con su nuevo novio Dan Horton. Está saliendo con el ingeniero musical tan solo seis meses después de romper su compromiso con el que fue prometido, Christian Carino.
El nuevo novio de Lady Gaga
Ambos estaban en medio de una cita romántica en California cuando fueron fotografiados de incógnito por los paparazzi en el restaurante Granville en Studio City.
En otras imágenes la cantante y actriz, ganadora de dos Emmy, se vio muy sonriente y contenta con su nueva pareja.
Una fuente le dijo a E! News, “Lady Gaga está enamorada de Dan. Definitivamente quiere tomar las cosas con calma, pero ha estado sintiendo cosas por él y realmente le gusta”.
Lady Gaga attended a "The Cure" concert this night in Pasadena, CA with boyfriend Dan Horton – @ladygaganownet on Twitter I ❤ to see how she's having a good time! . . #ladygaga #ladygaga4life #ladygaga4ever #ladygagafan #LadyGaga #danhorton #fandom #thecure #hausofgaga #littlemonster4life #littlemonsters #littlemonster #mothermonster #bekind #bekindorfckoff
“Son lindos y cómodos juntos y él la hace reír mucho”, agregó la fuente. “Ella quiere tomarse las cosas con calma pero realmente está interesada en él”.
