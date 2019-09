El padre de Meghan Markle la llama “hipócrita” y a la vez le pide una foto de Archie

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle’s Dad has released a statement to the British tabloid “The Sun” after the announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son’s birth! Thomas Markle told “The Sun”, “I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well.” He continues, “I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour. GOD bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and GOD save the Queen.” Thomas Markle has been caught up in a lot of controversy dating back to when his daughter started dating Prince Harry. He even made a handwritten letter public that was written to him by his daughter. After a load of scandals created by he and Markle’s half Sister, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex made the choice to cut them off. #meganmarkle #duchessofsussex #babysussex #thomasmarkle #celebrity #news #celebritynews #celeb #celebbelle Image: Tim Stewart/Getty