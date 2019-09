Kevin Hart sufrió graves lesiones tras aparatoso accidente automovilístico

View this post on Instagram

Kevin Hart, an American comedian and Hollywood actor, has been hospitalized after suffering major back injuries in a car crash. The accident happened in the early hours of Sunday while the 40-year-0ld film star was aboard his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, an electric vehicle he had purchased to celebrate his 40th birthday. TMZ reports that the vehicle veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, crashed through a wooden fence, and plunged down a gully at around 1:00am after Jared Black, Hart’s friend lost control of the vehicle. . . . . #kevinhart #carcrash #CelebrityGist #Celebrity #TheCableLifestyle #TheCableNG