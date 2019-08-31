¿Quién mató a la princesa Diana?

View this post on Instagram

On 31 August 1997, Diana, Princess of Walesdied in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris, France. Her companion, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes S280, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth passenger in the car, bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, was seriously injured but survived.