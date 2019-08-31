¿Quién mató a la princesa Diana?
Existen varias teorías sobre su muerte ocurrida hace 22 años.
En la madrugada del 31 de agosto de 1997 París se convirtió en el foco del mundo. La princesa Diana de Gales fallecía en un accidente de tránsito, junto a su novio, Dodi Al Fayed. El chofer del Mercedes Benz negro, Henri Paul, se estrelló contra una columna en el túnel del Pont del Alma en París. Solo sobrevive el guardaespaldas, Trevor Rees Jones.
Con apenas 36 años, Lady Di moría en una alegoría de su vida: durante una persecución de paparazzi. Sobre el hecho se tejieron diversas teorías, algunas afirman que no fue un accidente, sino un asesinato. Estos son los señalados.
On 31 August 1997, Diana, Princess of Walesdied in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris, France. Her companion, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes S280, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth passenger in the car, bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, was seriously injured but survived.
Paparazzi
Fueron los primeros en ser señalados, pues el chofer aceleró su marcha para escapar de los fotógrafos que los perseguían. Horas antes de morir, la princesa Diana era acosada por los paparazzi a la salida del hotel donde se alojaba en París. Los fotógrafos los seguían en motos y vehículos cuando se estrellaron. Las investigaciones policiales le restaron responsabilidad, debido a que el conductor, Henri Paul, tenía un nivel de alcohol en la sangre por lo menos tres veces mayor al límite legal.
About Diana: "In the year after her divorce from Prince Charles, she talked endlessly of leaving Britain, mainly because of the treatment that she received at the hands of the newspapers. I don't think she ever understood why her genuinely good intentions were sneered at by the media, why there appeared to be a permanent quest on their behalf to bring her down. It is baffling." Charles Spencer, The 9th Earl Spencer and the princess's brother
Familia real
El noviazgo de Diana con Dodi Al Fayed, un musulmán, no era bien visto por la familia real. Por eso, muchos apuntaron a la monarquía británica afirmando que se trató de un complot para acabar con ellos. El propio padre de Dodi, Mohammed Al Fayed, insistió en que no había sido un accidente y que alguien habría ordenado el asesinato de la princesa y su hijo.
En medio de los rumores, un nombre salió a relucir: Felipe, duque de Edimburgo. Según es teoría, el esposo de la reina Isabel II habría ordenado a los servicios secretos la muerte de su ex nuera para evitar que Dodi se convirtiera en padrastro de William y Harry.
1990: Photographed by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Princess Diana along with her sons and members of the royal family pose for a portrait at Balmoral Castle garden in Scotland, where the family spent their annual summer holiday
Enemigos de Mohammed Al Fayed
En medio del escándalo, también se dijo que los responsables estaban del lado de la familia Al Fayed. Esta teoría afirma que los enemigos del empresario musulmán querían asesinar a Dodi, pero esto nunca se confirmó. Como tampoco se encontró pruebas del supuesto embarazo de la princesa Diana y del compromiso de la pareja. Aunque un joyero francés reveló entonces el día antes del accidente, Dodi había comprado un anillo.
Servicio secreto
Desde el MI6, Diana era vista como amenaza a la estabilidad del trono y de la paz de Reino Unido. Por eso, la habrían espiado durante muchos años y se habrían aliado con el guardaespaldas, Trevor Rees Jones, para desaparecer a la princesa. Trevor fue el único sobreviviente esa madrugada.
30 August 1997: A day before the tragic car crash, Princess Diana steps out from a private jet upon arrival at La Bourget Airport in Paris, France. Also seen in this picture Mohamed Al Fayed's bodyguard and only survivor, Trevor Rees Jones [in mahogany red shirt]
Diana
La más extraña de todas las teorías habla sobre que la princesa Diana fingió su muerte para vivir en paz. Está basada en las declaraciones que Lady Di ofreció seis horas antes de morir, en las que reveló que se retiraría de la vida pública. Según esta versión, en la tumba de Diana de Gales estaría enterrada otra persona.
08 April 1997: Another photo taken by 11 year old Marion Jama, show a sun-kissed Princess Diana sitting at the pool side in The K Club Hotel, where she was staying during a two-week Easter holiday with her sons in Barbuda Island at the Caribbean
A 22 años de su muerte, el recuerdo de Lady Di sigue intacto