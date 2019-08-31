Pink Vibrations el labial favorito de la Reina Isabel

View this post on Instagram

On 24th June 2015, Her Majesty The Queen attended a State Banquet in her honour at Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the President of Germany, Joachim Gauck, in Berlin. The Queen wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, Queen Victoria's Ruby Earrings and Necklace, and Queen Victoria's Crown Ruby Brooch. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, with the President and his wife, greeted the guests to the State Banquet. These included German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer, Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, German violinist Ann Sophie Mutter, US pianist Lambert Orkis, and various other leaders of politics, industry and the arts. During the banquet, The Queen gave a short speech highlighting the importance and benefits of cooperation between the UK and Germany. Her Majesty said: "In our lives, we have seen the worst but also the best of our continent. We have witnessed how quickly things can change for the better. But we know that we must work hard to maintain the benefits of the post-war world. We know that division in Europe is dangerous and that we must guard against it in the west, as well as in the east, of our continent. That remains a common endeavour". . Joachim Gauck said in his speech that Britain helped to establish democracy and the rule of law in western Germany after the war, and supported the German people during reunification. He also paid a personal tribute to The Queen: "None of this would have been possible without British-German reconciliation. That foes have become friends is partly thanks to Your Majesty".