Pink Vibrations el labial favorito de la Reina Isabel
El llamativo labial que usa la Reina Isabel II se trata de un tono fucsia.
A pesar de ser una de las personas más conservadoras del mundo y cumplir una larga lista de normas y reglas, la Reina Isabel II ha optado a adaptarse a los tiempos modernos. Ahora es común verla con ropa más vistosa y de llevar un color de labios bastante llamativo.
El llamativo labial que usa la Reina Isabel II se trata de un tono fucsia, el cual se ha convertido en el complemento perfecto de todos sus looks. Te revelamos cuál es la marca que utiliza para que también lo uses.
En diferentes ocasiones se ha visto a la monarca británica en eventos públicos sacar su labial y aplicarlo. Ahora sabemos que utiliza Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick de Elizaeth Arden, en concreto el tono “Pink Vibrations”.
La casa de cosméticos de Estado Unidos se caracteriza por su gran línea de productos de skincare, así que no dudamos en que también sea la protagonista en la rutina de belleza de la reina.
Clarins es otra de las firmas con las que se le ha visto. De hecho, se dice que crearon un tono específicamente para ella con motivo de su coronación, todo con el propósito de que combinara a la perfección con su “outfit”.
La casa real británica tiene muchos protocolos que seguir, entre ellos no usar esmalte de uñas oscuro o muy brillante, así como maquillaje súper cargado. Sin embargo, la reina Isabel II ha dado un fiel ejemplo de cómo lucir con clase y estilo, respetando las normas y siendo de ejemplo para las esposas de sus hijos: Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle.