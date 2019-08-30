La fugaz vida de la princesa Diana en siete fotos

View this post on Instagram

About Diana: "My earliest memories of her was she always had a sort of natural star quality. She was one of those children that goes into the room and everyone is charmed by her. But it would be wrong to think of Diana as a saintly child. I mean, she was quite naughty. Never with malice, you know just sort of pushing the boundaries." Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and the princess's younger brother ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "عن ذكريات طفولتي المبكرة؛ أذكر بأنها كانت تمتاز بمواصفات طبيعية وفطرية جعلتها تبدو مثل نجمة شهيرة. كانت واحدة من أولئك اﻷطفال الذين يسحرون الجميع بمجرد الدخول إلى المكان. ولكنه من الخطأ الاعتقاد بأن ديانا كانت طفلة قديسة معصومة من العيوب. وأقصد بذلك أنها كانت شقية جدا. لم تكن خبيثة أو حقودة إطلاقا، ولكنها كما تعلم من النوع المخاطر الذي يستطيع دفع وتجاوز كل الحدود." تشارلز سبنسر، إيرل سبنسر التاسع وشقيق اﻷميرة اﻷصغر