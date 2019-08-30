La fugaz vida de la princesa Diana en siete fotos
A 22 años de su muerte, el recuerdo de Lady Di sigue intacto
La historia de la princesa Diana de Gales sigue fascinando a todos. La joven inglesa que se casó con el heredero de la corona; se convirtió en una madre amorosa y sufrió el engaño de su marido. Amante de la moda y activista de causas benéficas. Su trágica muerte la convirtió en la reina de los corazones del mundo entero.
Infancia
Desde pequeña su vida fue retratada al detalle, Diana Frances Spencer nació el 1 de julio de 1961 en Sandringham. Su hermano Charles Spencer reveló que la princesa Diana de niña “era bastante traviesa. Nunca con malicia, ya sabes, simplemente empujando los límites”.
About Diana: "My earliest memories of her was she always had a sort of natural star quality. She was one of those children that goes into the room and everyone is charmed by her. But it would be wrong to think of Diana as a saintly child. I mean, she was quite naughty. Never with malice, you know just sort of pushing the boundaries." Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and the princess's younger brother ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "عن ذكريات طفولتي المبكرة؛ أذكر بأنها كانت تمتاز بمواصفات طبيعية وفطرية جعلتها تبدو مثل نجمة شهيرة. كانت واحدة من أولئك اﻷطفال الذين يسحرون الجميع بمجرد الدخول إلى المكان. ولكنه من الخطأ الاعتقاد بأن ديانا كانت طفلة قديسة معصومة من العيوب. وأقصد بذلك أنها كانت شقية جدا. لم تكن خبيثة أو حقودة إطلاقا، ولكنها كما تعلم من النوع المخاطر الذي يستطيع دفع وتجاوز كل الحدود." تشارلز سبنسر، إيرل سبنسر التاسع وشقيق اﻷميرة اﻷصغر
Esposa
Desde el anuncio de su compromiso con el príncipe Carlos su vida cambió. El 29 de julio de 1981, con apenas 20 años, Diana se casó con el heredero del trono británico en la Catedral de San Pablo, en Londres. Su boda fue vista por más de 750 millones de personas en el mundo y su vestido de novia todavía es recordado por su cola de 8 metros.
El matrimonio nació con una herida imborrable: Carlos amaba a Camila Parker y eso no cambió durante los 11 años que vivieron juntos. En 1996 el divorcio se hizo efectivo y la princesa Diana perdió su título de alteza real.
29 July 1981: Prince Charles and 20 year old royal bride Princess Diana leave St. Paul's Cathedral in London after the end of their fairytale wedding ceremony ■ 29 يوليو 1981: اﻷمير تشارلز والعروس الملكية ذات العشرون ربيعا اﻷميرة ديانا يغادران كاتدرائية القديس بول في لندن بعد انتهاء مراسم زفافهما اﻷسطوري
Madre
Lady Di cumplió con su deber real y le dio a la monarquía inglesa un heredero. El 21 de junio de 1982 nació el príncipe William, quien es el segundo en la línea de sucesión del trono. Y dos años después, el 15 de septiembre de 1984, nació el príncipe Harry. Diana siempre fue una madre amorosa y preocupada, quiso que sus hijos conocieran el mundo más allá del palacio.
Una vez dijo sobre ellos: “Son bastante normales y tienen que quemar su energía en la escuela. De lo contrario, cuando regresan a casa, ¡simplemente destruyen todo!”
In her own words: "[In a conversation with the Welsh Rugby Squad] William is playing rugby again. His doctor said he's fully recovered from his injuries. But I am very worried about him ending up in hospital again. He took a terrible knock when he was hit by that golf club [in 1991 at school, and he needed an operation for a skull fracture and 24 stitches]. Rugby is very good for young boys. Harry will be taking it up soon. The boys can be very boisterous. They are quite normal and they have to burn their energy at school. Otherwise, when they come home, they just wreck everything! I fear for my little rough and tumble sons." ■ من أقوال اﻷميرة: "[في حوار باسم مع فريق كرة الرجبي الويلزي] سيلعب ويليام الرجبي [رياضة كرة القدم اﻷمريكية] مجددا. قال طبيبه بأنه قد تعافى كليا من إصاباته. ولكنني قلقة جدا من أن ينتهي به المطاف في المستشفى من جديد. لقد تعرض ﻹصابة مريعة بعدما أصابته كرة الغولف تلك [في عام 1991، بينما كان في المدرسة الداخلية. وتطلب إجراء عملية جراحية له بسبب إصابته بكسر في عظمة الجمجمة اﻷمامية بالجانب اﻷيمن من رأسه، وتم خياطة الجرح بأربع وعشرون غرزة]. رياضة الرجبي مفيدة جدا للصبية الصغار. هاري سيتعلمها قريبا. يسببون أولادي ضجة كبيرة كالعاصفة. هما طبيعيان للغاية ويجب أن يحرقا طاقتهما في المدرسة. وإلا، عندما يعودان إلى المنزل، سيحطمان كل شيء! أنا أخشى على أولادي الصغار ﻷنهما لا يتقيدان بالنظام."
Fashionista
La lejana relación entre Carlos y Lady Di hizo que la princesa se refugiara en sus deberes reales y la moda. Era amante de la alta costura y fue una de sus mejores representantes. La diseñadora Catherine Walker fue una de sus preferidas, de ella lució hermosos e impactantes vestidos que marcaron una época.
10 November 1988: Princess Diana leaves the British Embassy in Paris after attending a dinner banquet hosted by the British ambassador to France, wearing a floral gown designed by Catherine Walker ■ 10 نوفمبر 1988: اﻷميرة ديانا تغادر مقر السفارة البريطانية في مدينة باريس بعد حضور مأدبة عشاء رسمية أقامها السفير البريطاني بمناسبة زيارتها الرسمية اﻷولى إلى الجمهورية الفرنسية، مرتدية فستانا أنيقا من تصميم كاثرين ووكر
Humana
Su sensibilidad la hizo más cercana a su pueblo. La princesa Diana aprovechó su popularidad para poner foco en causas sociales. Se involucró en temas polémicos, como el VIH, y siempre luchó por el bienestar de los niños. En sus últimos años de vida se abocó a apoyar a la Cruz Roja en su campaña para eliminar las minas terrestres anti personales. El 14 de enero de 1997 visitó Hospital Ortopédico del CICR en Luanda, Angola.
14 January 1997: Visibly anxious by the press, Princess Diana comforts 13 year old Sandra Thijika from Saurino in East Angola, who lost her leg to a mine explosion, during a visit ICRC Orthopaedic Hospital in Luanda, as part of her four-day trip to Angola, in support of The Red Cross campaign to ban anti-personnel landmines ■ 14 يناير 1997: في محاولة لطمأنتها بعدما بدت قلقة من التواجد الكثيف للمصورين ووسائل اﻹعلام، اﻷميرة ديانا تتحدث مع ساندرا تيجيكا البالغة من العمر ثلاثة عشر عاما، والتي فقدت قدمها بسبب انفجار لغم في موقع بقرية سورينو بشرق أنغولا. وقد زارت اﻷميرة مركز جراحة تقويم العظام (آي.سي.آر.سي) في مدينة لواندا اﻷنغولية لدعم حملة منظمة الصليب اﻷحمر الدولي الرامية إلى نزع اﻷلغام المضادة لﻷفراد
Acosada
Lady Di fue una de las mujeres más fotografiadas del planeta. A donde iba, era perseguida por fotógrafos que buscaban una imagen de ella. Muchas veces, la princesa se defendió de ellos; como el 26 de abril de 1994 cuando bloquea el lente de cámara con una mano. En esa época ya estaba separada de Carlos.
26 April 1994: Princess Diana blocks a camera lense with one hand, while a paparazzi requests for a photo. This moment was captured by another paparazzi while she was leaving Daphne's Restaurant in London ■ 26 أبريل 1994: اﻷميرة ديانا تستخدم يدها لمنع أحد مصوري الباباراتزي من تصويرها، بينما يحاول التحدث معها للسماح بتصويرها. وقد قام مصور باباراتزي آخر بتصوير هذه اللحظة بينما كانت اﻷميرة تغادر مطعم دافنيز في لندن
Muerte
La madrugada de 31 de agosto de 1997 una noticia sorprendió al mundo entero. La princesa Diana murió en un accidente de tránsito. Escapa de los paparazzi cuando se estrelló el auto donde iba junto a su actual pareja, Dodi Al-Fayed. Su muerte conmovió al mundo y dos días después de realizó su funeral en Londres.
El príncipe Harry, quien tenía apenas 12 años, recordó lo duro que fue: “Mi madre acababa de morir, y tuve que caminar mucho detrás de su ataúd, rodeada de miles de personas mirándome mientras millones más lo hacían por televisión. No creo que a ningún niño se le debe pedir que haga eso, bajo cualquier circunstancia”.
About Diana: "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child [age 12 when his mother died] should be asked to do that, under any circumstances." Prince Harry, the princess's younger son ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "ماتت أمي، وطلب مني المشي خلف جثمانها لمسافة طويلة، محاطا باﻵلاف من الناس الذين كانوا يراقبون خطواتي، بينما كان يراقبني الملايين منهم عبر شاشات التلفزيون. لا أعتقد أنه من الصواب إجبار صبي صغير على القيام بذلك مهما كانت الظروف [كان في الثانية عشر من عمره عندما توفيت أمه]." اﻷمير هاري، النجل الثاني لﻷميرة الراحلة