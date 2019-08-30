La fortaleza de Selma Blair que ha conmovido al mundo entero
Fue diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple, y el tratamiento ha sido muy agresivo.
Selma Blair es una querida actriz estadounidense de 43 años. La hemos visto en películas como Crueles intenciones, Legalmente Rubia, La cosa más dulce, Hellboy, etc.
View this post on Instagram
This child. #arthursaintbleick. He sees me at every stage. And tonight was for him in my heart. To thank him and everyone who has rooted for me and for all of us with #MS and autoimmune disease. We thank you. We thank @sarahmgellar and @robinrobertsgma and the whole team @nancypeaceandlove has assembled in the #racetoerasems 🧡@davidfoster for being the incredible man he is @tommyhilfiger You are a hero. And my @lyon_hearted And @thetexastroya @bonny.burke @kristasmith … always the light at the end of the tunnel. @csiriano has been a light and savior as well as @sarahmgellar for all she has done for us and @jaime_king for keeping beautiful flowers in our home. Thank you. Thank you to all involved in tonight’s gala to raise money and awareness for #ms. I applaud us all. ❤️ #grit #wintersoldier
Impactó al mundo cuando fue a la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2018 con un bastón. Ahí confesó que había sido diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple, una enfermedad que afecta al sistema inmunológico.
Su tratamiento ha sido muy duro, y las secuelas son impactantes. Selma ha compartido con su público su lucha por mejorar, y como el amor por su hijo que se ha vuelto su motor.
"Hoy dormiré cerca de mi hijo esa primera noche y agradeceré a las estrellas cada minuto que despierte. Estoy. Tú estás. Esto es lo que tenemos. Me inclino ante todo lo que se me ha presentado. Para mi hijo. Para mi eventual recuperación.", son algunas de las palabras que ha dado Blair.
El mundo de los artistas se ha unido para apoyarla en tan complicada lucha. La actriz ha tenido que cortarse todo el cabello por los agresivos tratamientos que está recibiendo, y fue su hijo quien lo terminó haciendo.
View this post on Instagram
I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax. He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me. And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick 🖤. @cassblackbird 📸 #cassblackbird
También ha confesado lo difícil que ha sido la recuperación.
"Esta recuperación no es lineal. Esta puede ser la parte más difícil. Porque tengo expectativas Me impaciento. Yo dudo. Pero, nuestros pensamientos son poderosos. Me prometí a mí misma que no juzgaría este proceso. Y solo tomar un par de meses para descansar y encontrar el camino. Despacio. Quiero apresurarme. Quiero correr y hablar rápidamente y estallar en carcajadas sin que mi piel irritada se agriete."
Sin embargo, la fortaleza con la que está viviendo tan complicada etapa es admirable. Selma Blair es un ejemplo para el mundo de entereza, valentía y buena voluntad.
Se ha permitido llorar, pero también reír y bromear. Recientemente anunció que su recuperación está llegando después de tanta espera, y presumió el cabello que ya está brotando.