Protestan bailando en Time Square en contra de la presentadora que se burló del príncipe George

I still haven’t been able to put into words the experience and movement that was yesterday morning. I am grateful, humbled, in awe, happy, proud. The list goes on. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came out, who supported, who cheered for other dancers, who came to support another dancer, who tuned in on social media, but most importantly helped give younger dancers a VOICE. I am just so thankful. Thank you to @iamcharliewilliams for helping me create this moment, @traviswall @robbiefairchild and @alexdwong for sharing and inspiring and to @lara.spencer for your apology yesterday. More coming soon. Thank you thank you thank you. ❤️ . . 🎥: @mrmattrodin