La publicación de Instagram con la que Meghan Markle demuestra estar por encima de la negatividad
Meghan se encuentra ajena a todas la cosas negativas que dicen sobre ella
Meghan Markle probablemente demostró que está por encima de toda la negatividad que ha recibido recientemente, solo con una publicación en Instagram.
La publicación de una empresa de cupcakes a través de la cuenta oficial de Sussex Royal fue un dulce recordatorio para centrarse en lo positivo.
View this post on Instagram
Spotlight on: Luminary Bakery Today we shine a spotlight on @LuminaryBakery and the amazing women of this inspiring and sustainable grassroots organisation. • “What they’ve created at Luminary Bakery is exceptional – it’s a space for baking, healing and rebuilding. When I visited earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women – which in many ways makes complete sense – feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking. Mixing equal parts of one ingredient and another could yield the perfect dessert, but the act of doing so provided personal balance. So while the baked goods are absolutely delicious, it’s the story of how the program at Luminary reshapes lives through baking that is the actual icing on the cake.” – The Duchess of Sussex Earlier this year, The Duchess of Sussex visited Luminary Bakery and had the opportunity to break bread with the women – literally and figuratively – whilst listening to their stories. They shared how they’ve rebuilt their lives following their challenging life experiences, and the significant role that Luminary Bakery has played in helping with their personal restoration. The Duchess of Sussex chose to include this small bakery tucked away in East London for the September issue of @BritishVogue, which she guest edited. This bakery has been making a substantial difference to the lives of women in the local area over the last five years and opening its arms to vulnerable women whilst providing job skills, career support, mentoring and coaching. The combination of these like minded women supporting each other, both on the staff side and from the students, is proving to be the perfect recipe in creating this amazing, positive environment. If you find yourself in East London, please stop by and support the women of Luminary Bakery and the impactful work they’re doing. Photo © @LuminaryBakery 🍰
Tras la reciente reacción violenta sobre el uso de aviones privados por parte del príncipe Harry (a pesar de su compromiso con los problemas medioambientales), Meghan decidió destacar la Luminary Bakery de East London.
La primera foto en el carrusel incluía afirmaciones edificantes, como "Eres hermosa", "eres fuerte", "sé amable contigo mismo" y "eres tan amada", sobre los postres. La pequeña empresa también ofrece "capacitación en habilidades, empleo remunerado y una comunidad de apoyo para ayudar a las mujeres a prosperar" según su sitio web.
"Lo que han creado en Luminary Bakery es excepcional: es un espacio para hornear, curar y reconstruir", escribió la duquesa en el pie de foto. "Cuando visité a las mujeres a principios de este año, me sorprendió la forma en que se hornea un medio de terapia para estas mujeres, que en muchos sentidos tiene mucho sentido, sintiendo que no tenían control sobre sus vidas debido a sus circunstancias previas (y a menudo desgarradoras), encontraron consuelo en la naturaleza medida de hornear".
Meghan Markle está invitada a la boda de la exnovia del príncipe Harry
La duquesa no se lleva bien con las exparejas de su esposo
Concluyó la publicación diciendo: "Mezclar partes iguales de un ingrediente y otro podría producir el postre perfecto, pero el acto de hacerlo proporcionó equilibrio personal. Entonces, si bien los productos horneados son absolutamente deliciosos, es la historia de cómo el programa at Luminary da nueva forma a la cocción que es la guinda real del pastel".