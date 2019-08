Dwayne Johnson y Lauren Hashian compartieron fotografías de su matrimonio y luna de miel en Hawai

View this post on Instagram

Lil’ kooky things these days in my life that makes this moment wildly surreal. Been decades (literally since the late 90’s 🤦🏽‍♂️) I was able to sit in the middle of a restaurant undisturbed, eat, have drinks, watch TV’s above the bar and just relax and enjoy company. Hell, I was even able to look down on the roads below and people watch as they walked thru town, in a non creepy, but sorta creepy way of course 🤣 Grateful mahalo to our friends at #HanaleiNorthsideGrill for quietly shutting down their spot so I could have some honeymoon time with @laurenhashianofficial. I’ll never complain about fame, because the alternative is going back to those $7bucks days, but every once in a blue moon it’s really nice steal a moment in public like this. #tequila #soosh #noncreepy #supergrateful