William y Kate le dan una dura lección de humildad a los duques de Sussex

View this post on Instagram

Hahaha! The shade of it all. Apprently @kensingtonroyal aka The goody two shoes #katemiddleton & Mr fake #princewilliams were spotted going on an "economy £73 flights" = what a load of #bollocks. This Shit is soo staged by Cough_cough #thedailymail. The #kensingtonroyals are such hypocrites aleast #meghanmarkleandprinceharry are living in there truth* So kudos to the @sussexroyal for always keep it real.. Tagged #meghanmarkle #youngroyals #princewilliams #princeharryandmeghan #princeharry boring 💤 #katemiddleton #hollywoodratz ☕ anyone? ..