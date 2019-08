Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom, los ex novios que han sabido renovar su relación de la mejor manera

View this post on Instagram

Orlando Bloom says he doesn’t want to be divorced 'AGAIN' ahead of Katy Perry Wedding. “It’s important to me that we are aligned — I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again." #katyperry #katy #perry #365 #2019 #katycats #nro #neverreallyover #teenagedream #prism #witness #katyperryiscoming #smalltalk #darkhorse #orlandobloom #lover