Kim Kardashian fue captada sin una gota de maquillaje en una cita con Kanye West

View this post on Instagram

Check out my stories I’m going to open up the @kkwfragrance press boxes now! Three different scents that smell so delicious! Red Lips is an opulent white floral, Pink Lips is a solar floral coconut & Nude Lips is a vanilla amber musk. Each scent is so juicy I don’t have any other words. I can’t wait for you guys to get them on Aug 23 KYLIE JENNER BY KKW FRAGRANCE kkwfragrance.com 📸 @hypewilliams