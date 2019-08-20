El desamor de Carlos a la princesa Diana se convierte en un musical de Broadway

View this post on Instagram

DIANA closes at the Playhouse today, and the goodbye is bittersweet. 💙 What an incredible time the last few months have been. Here’s a look back as we give a massive CHEERS to the tremendous Cast, Creative Team and Crew of #TheDianaMusical… 🥂👑🥂 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lajollaplayhouse #theatre #livetheatre #musical #musicaltheatre #newmusical #theatrelove #instatheatre #theatrearts #theatreartist #performingarts #visitsd #bestofsandiego #onstage #theatretime #backstage #theatreproduction #broadway #theater #musicaltheater #princessdiana #curtaincall #performer #castmember #musicaltheatrelife #behindthescenes #theatrelife