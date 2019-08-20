El desamor de Carlos a la princesa Diana se convierte en un musical de Broadway
La obra se estrenará en marzo de 2020.
Después de varios meses de pruebas, ya The Diana Musical está listo para Broadway. La obra de teatro aborda 20 años de la vida de la amada princesa Diana y su relación con el príncipe Carlos. El éxito ha sido rotundo, tanto que se preparan para llegar a la meca de los musicales en New York.
Bajo la dirección Christopher Ashley, ganador de un Tony, el musical cuenta con la participación de Jeanna de Waal, como Lady Di; Roe Hartrampf como Carlos; Erin Davie como Camilla Parker Bowles, y la ganadora de dos Tony, Judy Kaye, como la reina Isabel II.
View this post on Instagram
DIANA closes at the Playhouse today, and the goodbye is bittersweet. 💙 What an incredible time the last few months have been. Here’s a look back as we give a massive CHEERS to the tremendous Cast, Creative Team and Crew of #TheDianaMusical… 🥂👑🥂 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lajollaplayhouse #theatre #livetheatre #musical #musicaltheatre #newmusical #theatrelove #instatheatre #theatrearts #theatreartist #performingarts #visitsd #bestofsandiego #onstage #theatretime #backstage #theatreproduction #broadway #theater #musicaltheater #princessdiana #curtaincall #performer #castmember #musicaltheatrelife #behindthescenes #theatrelife
La historia de Diana
El musical comienza en la boda de la princesa Diana y Carlos, en 1981. El guion está a cargo de Joe DiPietro y David Bryan, quienes explican cómo “Diana pronto se encuentra a sí misma en desacuerdo con su marido, los medios de comunicación y la monarquía”.
“Liderada con fuerza por su corazón, la princesa Diana defiende a su familia, su país y a sí misma, al tiempo que intenta conquistar los corazones del mundo. Desafió las expectativas, convulsionó a la realeza y creó un legado que permanecerá siempre”, refieren los promotores de la pieza teatral.
View this post on Instagram
Last night we saw the World Premiere of the musical, Diana at the La Jolla Play House (located on the campus of the University of California San Diego). And when I say the world premiere, I mean, literally the world premiere! We were the very first audience to ever see the show and I have to say… I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The music was really good. Catchy and fun. The leads and ensemble all sounded great! I was really excited to see the show as soon as I heard about it, and having seen The Hunchback of Notre Dame at this theatre I knew what they were capable of. It was only when I sat down in my seat did I think, “oh god, this could really be a train wreck?!” The story of Princess Di in musical form?! Thankfully, I had nothing to worry about… well written, perfect “recap” of her adult life that was fun, entertaining, poignant, historically accurate, funny at points, emotional at others, and those costume changes! Holy crap there was a ton of costumes (again all historically based)!! How can you really put a life into two hours, especially one like Diana’s, but I thought they succeeded in telling a dynamic story! I thought Jeanna de Waal, @thebigdewaal who played Diana, did a superb job! I also really enjoyed the actors who played Camille, Charles, Paul, in addition to Judy Kaye who played the Queen (in addition to another fun part!) plus the ensemble was really truly superb! That is not always the case! I’m glad I had the opportunity to see this show and if you have the opportunity (I know they just added some dates) I highly recommend it!!! #latergram #Diana #DianaMusical #thedianamusical #sandiego #lajolla #musical #theatre #live #broadwaybound #uk #england #princessdiana
Aprobada por su biógrafo
El propio biógrafo de la princesa Diana, Andrew Morton, viajó hasta San Diego para ver el musical, estrenado la temporada pasada en La Jolla Playhouse. Al terminar la obra se tomó varias fotografías con el elenco, donde expresó su admiración por el trabajo realizado.
Entre las fotografías más difundidas, Morton aparece con la actriz que interpreta a Lady Di, Jeanna De Waal. Ella mismo expresó su admiración por la princesa: “Espero que las personas que no la conocían y no eran conscientes de su vida, abandonen el teatro con una idea de lo que hizo por el mundo”.
“Consiguió que todos se sintieran especiales, desde la persona más alta hasta la persona de más bajo rango, y queremos celebrarlo”, agregó.
FOTOS Meghan Markle y Harry disfrutan sus primeras vacaciones de verano con Archie
Los Duques de Sussex han sido criticados por tomar vuelos privados.