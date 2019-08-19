El director de "The Hunt", película que fue prohibida en Estados Unidos, espera que algún día se estrene
La cinta fue duramente criticada por el presidente Trump y de inmediato censurada de las salas de cine
El director de la controvertida película cancelada "The Hunt" todavía espera que el thriller político sea lanzado algún día y respalda el proyecto que él llama "incomprendido".
"The Hunt" fue catalogado como una versión satírica de buscadores de emociones ricos y liberales que toman un jet privado a un resort de cinco estrellas, donde se embarcan en una expedición "profundamente gratificante" que implica cazar y matar humanos designados.
Esos humanos designados son "tipos los que apoyan a Trump", como lo describe The Hollywood Reporter.
"Nada mejor que salir a la mansión y matar una docena de deplorables", dice un personaje, según THR.
Poco después de pausar los esfuerzos de comercialización de la película violenta a raíz de los trágicos tiroteos masivos en El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio y Gilroy, California, Universal Pictures dijo a Fox News en un comunicado que el lanzamiento de la película se había cancelado por completo.
En declaraciones a Variety, el director Craig Zobel dice que espera que la película vea la luz del día en algún momento en el futuro, y señala que nunca se propuso hacer una película que fuera sinónimo de violencia política.
"Si creyera que esta película podría incitar a la violencia, no la habría filmado", dijo al medio.
"Nuestra ambición era tocar a ambos lados del pasillo por igual", continuó. “Buscamos entretener y unificar, no enfurecer y dividir. Depende de los espectadores decidir cuál será su comida para llevar ".