Las fotos de Kim Kardashian en los 90 que inspiraron su nueva línea de maquillaje

My @kkwbeauty Mattes Collection launches tomorrow!!! I’m wearing the Matte Cocoa Eyeshadow Palette, Nude and Black Eyeliners, 90’s Chic Matte Lipstick and 90’s Chic Lip Liner. Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst