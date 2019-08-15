'Eerie', la película de terror de Netflix que ha provocado las peores pesadillas a quien la ve
Netflix busca explorar el género a través de esta escalofriante propuesta
Parece que Netflix encontró la fórmula para enganchar al público con producciones terroríficas y es que tras el éxito de 'Bird Box' y 'The Perfection', una nueva película llegó a la plataforma para provocar las peores pesadillas.
Se trata de 'Eerie', una película que garantiza hará que quieras dormir con las luces encendidas. Según personas obsesionadas con las cintas de terror, ésta ofrece los mejores sustos.
Producido en Filipinas, 'Eerie' tiene lugar en Sta. Lucia Academy, una escuela católica para niñas. La muerte inesperada de una estudiante llamada Erika sacude la academia, y muchos afirman que están siendo perseguidos por su fantasma. Es cuando Patricia, la consejera de la escuela inicia su propia investigación para acabar con la psicosis de los alumnos y sus sospechas contra la abusiva Madre Alicia.
La película se estrenó originalmente en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Singapur en diciembre de 2018. Se estrenó en Netflix en la mayoría de los países en julio, lo que provocó críticas que van desde "gritar 3 veces en 20 minutos" hasta "obligarte a dormir con las luces encendidas".
Obviamente todos sabemos que Twitter es el lugar ideal para saber por qué debes o no ver una película:
"¿Acabo de ver a Eerie en Netflix y adivina quién dormirá con las luces encendidas durante una semana?", Tuiteó un usuario después de captar la película de terror. "Viendo Eerie en Netflix … he gritado 3 veces en 20 minutos y todavía quedan 1 hora y 20 minutos", escribió otro.
Aquí te dejamos el trailer.
