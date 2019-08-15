'Eerie', la película de terror de Netflix que ha provocado las peores pesadillas a quien la ve

View this post on Instagram

Local horror doesn’t interest me. The main reason why this film intrigued me is because of Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos. That’s literally it and nothing more. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t give a crap about this film, it’s not like everyday you get to see Alonzo and Santos in a movie nowadays, especially in a horror film, it’s both their first film in the genre, so I gave it a shot because I admire both of them. Long story short, it’s NOT worth the hype. Super bland and mediocre story, predictable jump scares and most disappointing of all, they wasted a powerhouse cast. The only thing worth it about this film was the cast, cinematography and score. Obviously, Bea Alonzo takes the spotlight, great acting, but despite being the main lead and a remarkable actress, I didn’t care about her character, even when it reached the predictable “twist” at the end of the film that has been used in over a hundred other horror movies. Charo Santos. Like I said, she was one of the only two reasons why I wanted to see this movie and God, I can’t even begin to explain my disappointment. Santos gave a superb acting too but they wasted her for the movie. Being the second topped billed actress, I expected she would have a HUGE role for the film but I was wrong. Remember Vilma Santos’ performance in 2012’s The Healing? That was the kind of performance and dedication I was expecting to see- but she’s literally only top billed because she’s CHARO SANTOS. Her character didn’t even had a big role and barely had any relevance in the film, what I expected is that there would be a twist that she’s either actually demon, a murderer or she’s sacrificing students to the devil or something but no, she was just the head of the academy who failed to help the film’s antagonist, (Erika Sayco) when she was alive. She was barely even in the film. Overall, Eerie is not a bad movie. But it’s not a good one either. It’s a visually stunning film but was disappointing and wasn’t worth my time and money. PS. I recommend watching ‘Us’ or ‘Pet Sematary’ instead. #Eerie #EerieMovie