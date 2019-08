Noah Cyrus, la talentosa hermana de Miley que quizás no conocías

View this post on Instagram

July is out now. this one is really emotional for me and extremely heart felt. thank you to Peter Harding and Michael Sonier for making me feel comfortable enough to open up and write this song. i wrote this about a time when i felt like i amounted to nothing to someone and never felt good enough for them. i stayed in fear of the heart break tho my heart was already in a million pieces. anyway its out now heres a piece of my life that made a huge impact on me. thanks for listening if you do – link in bio – i also wana thank my team for helping me build the confidence over the past year to be able to even put out music again. shout out to @ualreadyknowJMP @lilsabotage @mkoziel @franklinspov for the video. i want to especially thank @tishcyrus @zach.kardisch and @loualchamaa you guys have gone above and beyond. thank you