Kate Middleton presume sus tonificadas piernas en unos atrevidos shorts y se roba las miradas
La duquesa dejó a más de uno con la boca abierta.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha deslumbrado con un look que jamás habíamos visto y que le permitió presumir de uno de sus mayores atributos, sus piernas.
Y es que este jueves Kate y el príncipe William abordaron un yate para participar en la Copa de Reyes en Cowes, Inglaterra, donde la duquesa lució un look muy oportuno que impactó a todos.
Kate lució un atrevido short, que seguro no fue del agrado de la reina Isabel, ya que las mujeres de la realeza no deben usar prendas tan cortas, pero la duquesa no tuvo miedo de romper las reglas de la realeza y lució más espectacular que nunca.
En otras oportunidades, la esposa del príncipe William había mostrado sus piernas en algunos vestidos que llegaban más arriba de la rodilla, pero nunca las había dejado tan expuestas como ahora.
El look lo complementó con una playera blanca, tenis deportivos grises y una gorra en la que recogió su cabello.
De las mujeres de la realeza, Kate Middleton es quien tiene las mejores piernas, así lo han asegurado durante años los seguidores de la familia real, y luego de este outfit lo han confirmado.
