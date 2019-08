Angelina Jolie exhibe sus tatuajes en un anuncio de perfume

View this post on Instagram

This week, Angelina Jolie visited our flagship boutique situated 68 avenue des Champs-Élysées to meet with Guerlain Master Perfumer @thierrywasser and a select group of Guerlain guests. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Since 2017, Angelina Jolie has been the muse of Mon Guerlain, the House’s new feminine fragrance, created by duo Thierry Wasser, Master Perfumer, and Delphine Jelk, Guerlain Perfumer. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #guerlain #guerlainparfumeur #perfume #paris #angelinajolie