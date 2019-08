FOTOS Hermosa y renovada posa Angelina Jolie en la portada de la revista ELLE donde habla sobre el poder de las mujeres ‘malvadas’

View this post on Instagram

#repost @elleusa ・・・ “‘Wicked women’ are just women who are tired of injustice and abuse. Women who refuse to follow rules and codes they don’t believe are best for themselves or their families. Women who won’t give up on their voice and rights, even at the risk of death or imprisonment or rejection by their families and communities. If that is wickedness, then the world needs more wicked women.” Ahead of the release of Maleficent 2, Angelina Jolie celebrates all the free-thinking women who have cast their spell upon the world. Link in bio for the full September cover story.⁣ ⁣ ELLE September 2019:⁣ Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia⁣ Photographer: @alexilubomirski⁣ Cover star: #AngelinaJolie⁣ Stylist: @elizabethstewart1⁣ Wearing: @dior⁣ Hair: @adamcampbellhair⁣ Makeup: Toni G⁣ Nails: @nailsbyemikudo⁣ Set design: Jack Flanagan⁣ Produced by: Nathalie Akiya at Kranky Produktions. @guerlain 🎥 ・・・ #angelinajolie #RealHastaLaMuerte #LosIntocables #Losilluminatis 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #CardiB #laduradelasduras #lababy 🔊🇩🇴 #Quiensabe #nattinatasha #costeña #beckyg #Karolg #follow4followback #lanuevareligión #badbunny #followforfollowback #eldelotroplaneta🌎 #mexico🇲🇽 #republicadominicana🇩🇴 #elsalvador🇸🇻 #honduras🇭🇳 #españa🇪🇸 #puertorico🇵🇷 #likeforlikes #likeforfollow #almighty #latina #camilacabello #edsheeran