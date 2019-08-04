Disney dedicó un emotivo homenaje a Cameron Boyce durante el estreno de ‘Descendientes 3’
Cameron falleció durante un ataque de epilepsia
Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart y Sofia Carson escribieron un emotivo mensaje a su compañero de reparto Cameron Boyce el viernes antes del estreno de su nueva película de Disney Channel, 'Descendientes 3'.
Dove Cameron, de 23 años, compartió una captura de pantalla del chat grupal del elenco, que incluía mensajes de texto a Boyce, quien murió a los 20 años el mes pasado por epilepsia.
"Te amo mucho", escribió Cameron, siguiendo la nota de Carson. Stewart también escribió: "Yo también te amo mucho".
Cameron, quien interpretó a Mal, la hija de Maléfica en la franquicia, también publicó un video detrás de escena el sábado, contando sobre sus experiencias en los últimos años.
View this post on Instagram
i think that’s all the behind the scenes content i have. i wanted to post all of it, because i need to give it all away, i can’t hold it anymore. these past 6 years have been filled with more growth, more deep, true love and more vibrant LIFE, than most people experience in a lifetime and for that, i am forever grateful and forever indebted. i am humbled by the relationships i have made, the family i have found. i never thought i would ever feel truly SEEN for the human alien (that i think all artists feel they are) that i am until i found these people, my tribe. to @kennyortegablog : you are my guiding light, my mentor, my idol, my friend. thank you for shaping me into the performer that i am, you will always have your mark on me. to the fans: you are incredible, your dedication is unfathomable. i cannot believe how loved and cared for you have made us all feel, and all of this is thanks to YOU and your support. we owe it all to you. to our entire cast family , thank you for making me what i am. i truly believe i will never know better people, and i could never put my gratitude into words. to @sofiacarson , @booboostewart.art and cameron. words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky? goodbye, descendants. i will be forever grateful for this world, this momentary allowance into what felt like a double life. this world that was only ours, that we got to literally BUILD UP around us, that kept us safe, that let us escape to a place where everything made sense and everyone had love and a place they belonged, in our most formative and sensitive years. i needed you at 17, when i was lost and looking, and now i leave you stronger, deeply rooted and decidedly wild, if not a little heartbroken. although, i never truly leave you.
"Estos últimos 6 años han estado llenos de un mayor crecimiento, un amor más profundo y verdadero y una VIDA más vibrante que la que la mayoría de las personas experimentan en la vida y por eso estoy eternamente agradecido y en deuda por siempre. Me siento honrada por las relaciones que he hecho, la familia que he encontrado”, subtituló el clip, agradeciendo también a Boyce, Carson, 26, Stewart, 25 y al director Kenny Ortega.
Además de la dulce despedida de Cameron, Boyce, quien interpretó al hijo de Cruella de Vil, Carlos, en las películas, fue honrado con un video homenaje de dos minutos que se emitió después de la película.
“Todo lo que eres. Cada sonrisa, cada risa, cada baile, cada abrazo, cada momento, todos los que tocaste. Significas todo para nosotros ", decía el mensaje en pantalla.
Revelan que Chris Hemsworth se estaría separando de su esposa, al parecer por culpa de Angelina Jolie
Los rumores de separación rodean a la pareja
'Descendientes 3' se estrena el 9 de agosto en Latinoamérica.