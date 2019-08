Esta es la única foto del matrimonio secreto de Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston, lucían perdidamente enamorados

View this post on Instagram

" Brad and Jen reportedly met back in 1998 after both their agents set them up on a blind date. It looks like the blind date worked since the couple happily dated for more than two years before taking their relationship to the next step. After dating for two years, the couple became engaged and quickly put together their dream wedding. They were dubbed "Hollywood's golden couple" as they attended movie premieres, awards and A-list events together. On July 29, 2000, Brad and Jen were married in a lavish $1 million Malibu wedding. The extravagant wedding included a flower-bedecked canopy along with 50,000 flowers, a gospel choir, 4 bands, fireworks and 200 guests to celebrate with them. The wedding was held at the massive Malibu mansion of television producer Marcy Carsey."