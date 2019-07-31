Jason Momoa también se estrenará en la plataforma Netflix
El film se trata de un hombre jura hacer justicia y vengar la muerte de su esposa mientras protege a su hija.
El actor Jason Momoa, famoso por su papel del héroe Aquaman, se suma nuevamente a la fiebre de Netflix. Ahora protagonizará y producirá la película de acción Sweet Girl para la plataforma digital más famosa del momento.
Momoa saltó a la fama con la serie Game of Thrones, y ahora está viviendo un gran momento profesional. La cinta Sweet Girl contará con la dirección del debutante Brian Andrew Mendoza.
“Estoy emocionado de asociarme de nuevo con Netflix”, aseguró Momoa en una entrevista. El actor ya colaboró con el gigante digital en la serie Frontier.
“Estoy formando un equipo de ensueño desde Brad y Jeff hasta mi mejor amigo, Brian, quien ha sido mi socio durante más de diez años. Es un sueño hecho realidad colaborar con él y cumplir con su visión”, añadió Momoa.
Por ahora Sweet Girl no tiene fecha de estreno. Se trata de un hombre jura hacer justicia y vengar la muerte de su esposa mientras protege a su hija.
El productor Jeff Fierson aseguró también que “Jason y Brian son como de la familia, así que formar equipo de nuevo en una película después de trabajar durante tres temporadas en Frontier es un sueño hecho realidad”
Con Amber Heard como coprotagonista, Momoa estrenó el año pasado Aquaman, cinta dirigida por James Wan y perteneciente al universo cinematográfico de superhéroes de Warner Bros y DC Comics que recaudó en todo el mundo 1.148 millones de dólares.
