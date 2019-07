Billie Eilish reveló que sufrió de depresión cuando tenía 13 años

View this post on Instagram

Billie Eilish appears on our latest cover. Click the link in our bio to read the story in full. We spend time with pop’s biggest new star at home as she opens up about adjusting to fame, writing songs with her brother Finneas, her mental-health struggles and more. “I’ve loved attention my whole life,” she says, “but I don’t think anyone knows what fame actually is. Because if I did want to be famous — it wasn’t this kind.” Photograph by @petrafcollins