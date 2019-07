La foto de Angelina Jolie como 'Thena' en 'The Eternals' que impacta en las redes

View this post on Instagram

Confirmed: Angelina is joining the cast of Marvel’s “The Eternals”. She will play the warrior ‘Thena’. 🎥🔥 . “I’m going to work 10 times harder, because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family — I know what we all need to do, we have all read the script, we all know what the task ahead is, and we know what you deserve, so we are all going to be working very, very hard.” – Angelina Jolie