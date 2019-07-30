Los lujosos regalos que se han dado Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez durante su noviazgo
En tres años, los presentes van desde un Porsche 911 GT3 hasta un anillo de casi 200.000 dólares.
Cuando hay amor y dinero, los obsequios pueden ser infinitos y el uso de la cuenta bancaria no puede ser problema. Este es el caso de la pareja del momento: Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez, quienes no se miden para regalarse presentes cuando cumplen años y así demostrar su platónico amor.
La semana pasada, Alex Rodríguez le regaló a Jennifer López un carro súper deportivo por su 50 cumpleaños.
La estrella de béisbol se fotografió inspeccionando el deportivo rojo brillante, un Porsche 911 GT3 2019, que le entregó con una cinta amarilla gigante en el capó, y luego se mostró orgulloso cuando su novia se puso detrás del volante del vehículo. El obsequio tiene un valor aproximado de 140.000 dólares.
Ahora, fue a Jennifer López la que le tocó lucirse con su novio. La Diva del Bronx le regaló a su prometido, de 44 años, y por motivo de su cumpleaños, una lujosa camioneta Ford Bronco azul. La pareja fue captada dando un paseo en la camioneta, cuya placa mostraba el logotipo de los Yankees junto al número 13 en honor a Rodríguez.
El presente de la cantante también sobrepasa los 100.000 dólares y es un vehículo personalizado, según detallaron medios estadounidenses.
Wives take note: the perfect gift for a man who has everything 💯 @jlo's surprise for @arod's birthday 🎂
En 2018, las sorpresas fueron igual de ostentosas. En esa oportunidad, Alex le regaló a su novia un exclusivo anillo de Cartier valuado en 186 mil dólares.
Se trató de la pieza más costosa de la colección Panthere de la casa joyera francesa, caracterizada por utilizar al imponente felino como inspiración para sus diseños. Fabricado en oro blanco, el anillo cuenta con dos grandes esmeraldas que dan forma a los ojos de la pantera.
Esa vez, luego le tocó a J. Lo sorprender de una manera muy romántica a su pareja ¿Qué hizo?, antes de organizar una inagotable fiesta, Jennifer López decidió reunir las mejores fotos de Álex en un romántico video que compartió en su cuenta de Instagram. La intérprete acompañó el clip con un amoroso mensaje en el que resalta las cualidades del deportista.
Mientras que en 2017, la cantante y actriz, conociendo lo mucho que a A-Rod le gusta tomar café, le regaló un hermoso vaso térmico, pero no uno común y corriente. Jennifer lo mandó a personalizar con cientos de cristales Swarovsky colores negro y plata.
JLo cuenta con su propio vaso personalizado con estos exclusivos cristales y lo lleva a cada lugar que visita. Un termo de este tipo podría costarte más de 5.500 dólares.
Mientras que ARod decidió comprar para ambos un lujoso jet valorado en más de 40 millones de dólares para viajar juntos y a todos los países del mundo. “Ahora si podremos ir para donde quiera mi amada”, escribió en esa oportunidad en su cuenta en Instagram.
FOTO: el lujoso regalo de Jennifer López a su novio Alex Rodríguez por su cumpleaños
Son el uno para el otro