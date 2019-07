FOTO: El lujoso regalo de Jennifer López a su novio Alex Rodríguez por su cumpleaños

View this post on Instagram

Isn't this so sweet? #JenniferLopez stops concert in #Miami to sing a happy birthday song to her partner #AlexRodriguez on his 44th birthday.. . She wrote on Instagram: "Celebrating you today and everyday my love…. You are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm… thank you for long for being such a beautiful light in my life… Wishing you beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!! . #nollywoodactress #nolly #nollywoodmovies #youtube #viral #viralvideo #share #bellanaija #instagramvideo #repost #Ritetv_online #instagramvideo #youtube #victoriassecret #share #SHOTAN #GBEKUN #saynorape #saynotodrugs #laugh #laughing #dazhowstardochallenge