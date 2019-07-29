Esta emotiva foto del príncipe William con sus tres hijos es lo que necesitas para comenzar la semana

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. The charity match helped raise funds and awareness for charities supported by Their Royal Highnesses. Swipe to see some of the organisations who were being supported: 2. The English Schools Swimming Association, which encourages school children to learn to swim and compete at several levels – for their school, their district and their country. 3. Fields in Trust, who champion and support our parks and green spaces by protecting them for people to enjoy in perpetuity. 4. The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, which helps provide financial support to injured soldiers and their families, including those who have lost their lives on active service. 5. Irish Guards Appeal, which provides welfare support to both serving and former members of the Regiment and their families. 6. Mountain Rescue England and Wales, an entirely voluntary service who work on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7. The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer centre specialising in cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. 8. The Passage, providing homeless people with support to transform their own lives. 9. Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, which supports severely injured players from Wales. Other organisations to benefit include African Parks, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Invictus Games Foundation, Map Action, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, RFU Injured Players Foundation and Rhino Conservation Botswana. The event raised £1 million for the fifteen benefitting charities. 📷 PA