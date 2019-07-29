Esta emotiva foto del príncipe William con sus tres hijos es lo que necesitas para comenzar la semana
Charlotte, George y Louis son unos niños hermosos
El príncipe William y Kate Middleton suelen posar con sus tres pequeños, George, Charlotte y Louis. Los hemos visto en distintos eventos, desde la boda de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry hasta apoyando a su padre en algún partido de polo, pero ahora los vimos en otra faceta.
Esta vez, sorprendió ver al príncipe William en solitario con sus tres hijos. Es algo que no ocurre muy a menudo.
The Army In London, including @irish_guards Wolfhound mascot Domhnall, is wishing HRH Prince George a very happy 6th birthday today. Our Soldiers are always on duty, ready to serve! #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/JKrUja4GNL
— The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) July 22, 2019
En la imagen, el heredero al trono británico tiene en sus brazos al pequeño Louis, mientras que George y Charlotte están parados al frente. Un compañero algo peludo distrae en la foto a Charlotte, es la mascota de la Guardia Irlandesa, Domnhall.
La pequeña princesa está encantada observando al canino, por lo que no mira la cámara al momento de la fotografía.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. The charity match helped raise funds and awareness for charities supported by Their Royal Highnesses. Swipe to see some of the organisations who were being supported: 2. The English Schools Swimming Association, which encourages school children to learn to swim and compete at several levels – for their school, their district and their country. 3. Fields in Trust, who champion and support our parks and green spaces by protecting them for people to enjoy in perpetuity. 4. The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, which helps provide financial support to injured soldiers and their families, including those who have lost their lives on active service. 5. Irish Guards Appeal, which provides welfare support to both serving and former members of the Regiment and their families. 6. Mountain Rescue England and Wales, an entirely voluntary service who work on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7. The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer centre specialising in cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. 8. The Passage, providing homeless people with support to transform their own lives. 9. Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, which supports severely injured players from Wales. Other organisations to benefit include African Parks, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Invictus Games Foundation, Map Action, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, RFU Injured Players Foundation and Rhino Conservation Botswana. The event raised £1 million for the fifteen benefitting charities. 📷 PA
La peculiar imagen fue tomada en un juego de polo donde William participó junto al príncipe Harry. En el divertido evento estaba presente Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle, quien llevó a Archie y tomó su primer baño de sol.
William posó como el padre orgulloso que es, dejando claro lo mucho que ama a sus hijos y que son su gran prioridad en la vida.