Cirujano asegura que Kate Middleton usa bótox y el Palacio de Kensintong lo niega

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to Dr Somji, everyone’s favourite Doctor 🎉🎉🎉 from the Dr MediSpa team! We appreciate everything you do for us and we know our clients do too. It’s never too early for cake 🎂🍓 #happybirthday #drsomji #birthday #cake #pastries #marylebone #surgeon #medispa #plasticsurgeon #cosmeticsurgeon #doctor #celebration