Irina Shayk confesó que se tomará un tiempo libre de cualquier romance para dedicarse a ser madre

When women come together, and empower each other.. magic happens❤️💪🏼 Sisterhood and synergy on the cover of @voguespain with my sister @adrianalima 💋 Thank u to my amazing friends @luigiandiango for capturing and empowering us that day❤️ @juancebrian @georgisandev @luigimurenu #VogueAgosto