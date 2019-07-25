FOTO: Timothée Chalamet se transformó totalmente para su nueva película The King
Pronto será estrenada en el Festival de Cine de Venecia.
Después de marcar a todo el público con su interpretación en Call me by your name y en Beautiful Boy, regresa al cine Timothée Chalamet con un nuevo proyecto muy alejado de los dramas adolescentes actuales que había personificado anteriormente.
Su transformación fue total para protagonizar la película The King, del cineasta australiano David Michôd.
Movie – Call me by your name
La película será estrenada fuera de competición en el Festival de Cine de Venecia 2019 y está bajo la producción de Netflix, que también compite en Venecia con The Laundromat de Steven Soderbergh y Marriage Story de Noah Baumbach, reseñó el portal Indiwire.
Here's your first look at Timothée in THE KING (2019)!!!!! HE LOOKS SO FUCKING GOOD! ❤️ if you're excited for Timmy's new film! . Also, the film just got announced to be at the Venice Film Festival so Timothée will definitely be at Venice in August/September!
Timothée Chalamet regresa al cine transformado
The King, escrito por Michôd y Joel Edgerton, es una adaptación de "Henry IV, Parte 1" de William Shakespeare. Chalamet interpreta a Henry V, quien comienza la historia como un príncipe caprichoso. Cuando Henry se convierte en rey tras la muerte de su padre, debe sortear la tensión y la agitación política que viene con el trono.
Primer vistazo a 'The King' el nuevo drama de Netflix🔥👑 • Timothée Chalamet es el protagonista de esta cinta dirigida por David Michôd. La película es una adaptación de "Henry IV Parte I", "Henry IV parte II" y "Henry V" de William Shakespeare⭐️ • Timothée será el rol titular "Enrique V" y a su lado estarán Robert Pattinson y Joel Egerton👑 • La película será estrenada en el "Festival Internacional de Cine de Venecia" este año.⚡️ El año pasado Chalamet también formó parte del festival con la cinta "Beautiful Boy" de Felix Van Groeningen⭐️ • The King🤴🏻 es una de las posibles películas que podrían hacer que Timothée Chalamet obtenga nominaciones en la próxima. temporada de premios en conjunto con "Little Women" de Greta Gerwig💓
Junto a Chalamet hay un impresionante reparto que incluye a Edgerton como Sir John Falstaff, Robert Pattinson como Louis, el Delfín de Viennois, Ben Mendelsohn como el Rey Enrique IV, Sean Harris como Michael Williams, Lily-Rose Depp como Catherine de Valois.
Here are a bunch of different photos shoots of Timmy in suits
Chalamet se ha convertido en una estrella líder tras obtener una nominación al Oscar por Call Me By Your Name. El joven actor también está liderando el remake de Dune de Denis Villeneuve, que estará en los cines en 2020.
Excuse me sir, but who gave you the right?
The King es el segundo lanzamiento de Michôd en Netflix después de su película protagonizada por Brad Pitt, War Machine.