FOTO: Timothée Chalamet se transformó totalmente para su nueva película The King

View this post on Instagram

Here’s your first look at Timothée in THE KING (2019)!!!!! HE LOOKS SO FUCKING GOOD! ❤️ if you’re excited for Timmy’s new film! . Also, the film just got announced to be at the Venice Film Festival so Timothée will definitely be at Venice in August/September! 🌟🌟🌟🌟 #timotheechalamet