FOTOS Mira cuánto ha crecido George, el nieto mayor de la princesa Diana de Gales

Hard to believe that little baby boy is now 6 and will one day be crowned King. But for now he’s just George, or PG as his school mates call him, who may look shy while in Public but is a lively and happy little boy at home with those he loves the most! He can, by his own parents admittance, be quite the handful but he’s a sweet, loving, and caring little boy who is said to have “meaningful” chats with his Dad about Kindness (if that doesn’t melt your heart I don’t know what will) George Alexander Louis doesn’t know to the full extent of what his future look like and I think that’s absolutely fine. Cause he’s still a little boy and will forever be our “Baby Cheeks”, “Little Rascal”, “Republican Slayer”, and “Georgie”! – Prince George is spending his birthday on the Private Island of Mustique for the second consecutive year with his parents, siblings, and (highly likely) Maternal Grandparents, aunt, and uncles! I hope he enjoys his day ☀️ – Leave your birthday messages below! ———————————————- #britishroyalfamily #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis