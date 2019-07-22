FOTOS Mira cuánto ha crecido George, el nieto mayor de la princesa Diana de Gales
Los Duques de Cambridge celebran el sexto cumpleaños del príncipe George.
Las nuevas fotografías del príncipe George, por su cumpleaños número seis, dejan cuánto ha crecido el nieto mayor de la princesa Diana. Bajo el lente de su madre, Kate Middleton, el niño luce feliz junto a sus padres y hermanitos.
View this post on Instagram
Сегодня свой день рождения празднует Его Королевское Высочество Принц Джордж Кембриджский! ✨🎇🎆🎂🎁 Наследнику Британского престола исполнилось 6 лет! 😊 Мы желаем Его Королевскому Высочеству счастья, добра, здоровья, успехов в учёбе и прекрасного отдыха с семьёй этим летом! Happy Birthday, cute Prince! 🎈 P. S. Первые две фотографии были сделаны Герцогиней Кембриджской в Кенсингтонском дворце. Последняя фотография принца также была сделана его матерью Герцогиней Кембриджской на о. Мюстик, где сейчас отдыхает вся семья Герцогов Кембриджских. #бкс_др #деньрождения#праздник#princewilliam#katemiddleton#princegeorge#princelouis#princessCharlotte#princegeorgeofcambridge#happybirthday#holiday#royalfamily#новостизвёзд
El pequeño nació el 22 de julio de 2013, con una gran expectación por tratarse del tercero en la línea sucesoria del trono inglés. Los Duques de Cambridge escogieron la misma clínica donde nació el príncipe William.
View this post on Instagram
Hard to believe that little baby boy is now 6 and will one day be crowned King. But for now he’s just George, or PG as his school mates call him, who may look shy while in Public but is a lively and happy little boy at home with those he loves the most! He can, by his own parents admittance, be quite the handful but he’s a sweet, loving, and caring little boy who is said to have “meaningful” chats with his Dad about Kindness (if that doesn’t melt your heart I don’t know what will) George Alexander Louis doesn’t know to the full extent of what his future look like and I think that’s absolutely fine. Cause he’s still a little boy and will forever be our “Baby Cheeks”, “Little Rascal”, “Republican Slayer”, and “Georgie”! – Prince George is spending his birthday on the Private Island of Mustique for the second consecutive year with his parents, siblings, and (highly likely) Maternal Grandparents, aunt, and uncles! I hope he enjoys his day ☀️ – Leave your birthday messages below! ———————————————- #britishroyalfamily #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis
Belleza heredada
Los duques de Cambridge han señalado que el pequeño George es el niño más tierno de sus hijos. Incluso, el príncipe William ha señalado que es la viva imagen de su fallecida madre la princesa Diana de Gales.
“George es un niño muy dulce y atento. Es bondadoso y le encanta ayudar a su mamá en todas las cosas que hace, pero es también algo travieso”, dijo el año pasado en una entrevista televisiva.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 6th Birthday to His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge! Check out more great photos on my page for George's birthday! #duchessofcambridge #princesskate #katemiddleton #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #princeharry #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #queenelizabeth #thequeen #princessdiana #theroyalcourier #history #style #fashion #archieharrison #royalty #royals #royalfamily #happybirthday
Felicitaciones de Meghan y Harry
El sexto cumpleaños de George es todo un acontecimiento y los Duques de Sussex no han querido perdérselo. Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry felicitaron al príncipe en las redes sociales, comentaron las hermosas fotos de Kate.
Recientemente, el propio George le dijo a una mujer, cuando paseaba con su hermana Charlotte, en tono de broma: "A mi me llaman Archie" (su nuevo primo, hijo de Harry y Meghan), lo que causó mucha risa entre los presentes.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 6th Birthday birthday to Prince George 🎂 also Harry and Meghan wished their nephew a Happy birthday on the Cambridges Intergram page the comment said: Happy birthday 🎂🎈Wishing you a very special day and lots of love! . #meghanmarkle #princeharry #babysussex #royalfamily #ladydiana #princessofwales #diana #princessdianaforever #royals #duchessmeghan #peoplesprincess #princegeorge #princewilliam #princeharry #dukeofcambridge #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #duchessofcambridge #princesscharlotte #britishroyalty #britishmonarchy #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #meghanmarkle #katemiddleton #princeCharles #kensingtonpalace #humanitarian #fashionicon #princegeorge #birthday
El increíble talento que el príncipe George heredó de su abuela, la princesa Diana
George se parece mucho a su abuela.