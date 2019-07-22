Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry convirtieron su residencia en una “fortaleza” para tener mayor privacidad

View this post on Instagram

Frogmore House, this is where Meghan and Harry held their wedding reception and where they chose to create their life with their new baby. The grounds are so beautiful and peaceful. It is also the closest anyone should ever get to their cottage (and not just because there are guards with big machine guns, because as much as they are genuinely loved, they deserve the privacy). Admittedly, there is an excitement over being so close, but there is also a quiet need to step away and leave them alone. #frogmorehouse #peacefulwalks #frogmorecottagewindsor #stunninggardens