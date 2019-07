Las cinco mejores películas de todos los tiempos que Netflix tiene en su catálogo

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 2010, Inception was released. Happy 9th #Inceptiversary ! . 🎬 The Mombasa scene was the first appearance of Eames and also the first time #tomhardy and #leonardodicaprio shared the screen. The way the scene is shot puts focus on Cobb’s blue eyes. We don’t really see much light reflected in Eames’ eyes until late in the scene. But when we do…it’s “like he’s the only thing they filmed in 3D.” 💥💥💥 (my favorite quote about Eames) . “ … Like every cast member, Hardy has to deliver vast amounts of exposition. He’s the character that first tells us why “Inception,” the planting of an idea in dream state, is so difficult. Exposition is often poison for actors, or at least a major obstacle to healthy characterizations; it’s an unnatural way of speaking and reveals only information and plot mechanics, rather than personality and emotional arcs. But Hardy works wonders by moving in the opposite direction of the dialogue. He’ll tell you how difficult something is, but his body language and voice are suggestively casual, as if he’s daring you to ignore the dangerous implications he’s reciting. He also sneaks in dry humor that helps humanize the often machine-like film. Just listen to the way he says the name “Arthur” (Gordon-Levitt), and you don’t even need the follow up sentence—though you’re waiting with delight to hear it—in which he’ll tell you what he thinks of him. We first meet Eames while he’s gambling in Mombasa. A sudden eruption of violence punctuates his introduction. You don’t even need the locale or the chase to realize that he’s a risk taker and a good man in your corner during a dangerous mission. It’s all there in the performance. Hardy jumpstarts Inception just as first-act information fatigue begins to set in, with the film borrowing his own electricity. He all but pops off the screen like he’s the only thing they filmed in 3D.” (tribecafilm.com | 2010 | "Tom Hardy: Best in Show") . #Inception #christophernolan #greatdirectors #eames #greatcharacters #greatactor #sunflowerseeds #🌻 #cobb #mombasa #chemistry #🔥 #wallypfister #cinematographer