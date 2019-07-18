Sale a la luz un video del príncipe William que podría evidenciar una infidelidad
Las “fiestas alocadas” del hijo mayor de Diana traen de cabeza a la realeza.
Un video del príncipe William bailando se filtró y tiene a la realiza británica de cabeza. Esta sería la prueba de las supuestas infidelidades que ha soportado su esposa, Kate Middleton, y que tienen nombre y apellido: Rose Hanbury.
El portal de noticias del espectáculo TMZ difundió el video, donde ve muy entusiasmado al Duque de Cambridge. En una actitud muy distante de la imagen de hombre serio y esposo amoroso, a la que nos tiene acostumbradas en los actos oficiales.
De fiesta en fiesta
Según medios ingleses, el príncipe William vive una etapa fiestera. A oídos de su hermano Harry, y toda la opinión pública, han llegado los cuentos sobre las “fiestas locas” que realiza en discotecas de Londres. Lo que alimenta los rumores sobre los problemas que atraviesa su matrimonio.
Al parecer, Harry no le perdona a su hermano mayor su romance con Rose Hanbury y eso ha provocado una ruptura entre ellos. Mientras tanto, Kate Middleton se refugia en sus tres hijos (George, Charlotte y Louise), su familia y en la amistad con su cuñada, Meghan Markle.
Rose Hanbury, the woman caught up in the Prince William cheating scandal, allegedly did not wear her wedding ring to the dinner thrown for President Trump as he visited the UK recently. Sources have come forward and denied that she and Prince William had an affair and the Duke of Cambridge has even called for a stop to the rumors aimed at the British press. But after seeing Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attending the dinner without her ring, it has the media wondering about past rumors. Allegedly, the downfall of the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley’s marriage has nothing to do with Prince William. According to a source, during a night out, Hanbury’s brother told about their marital troubles. The source says, “Rose is aware of what people are saying about her and William.” This source is a member in the private Mayfair club and claims that Hanbury’s brother “let it slip when he had been drinking” and explained that allegedly “Rose’s marriage has less romance these days. [Her husband is] much older than her and they have different interests.” Hanbury is said to be hurt by the rumors going around about her. #rosehanbury #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #dukeandduchessofcambridge #celebrity #news #celebritynews #celeb #celebbelle Images: PA Archive/PA Images
Apaga fuegos
Las críticas contra William crecen cada día, aunque la casa real niega todo en un intento de salvar su buena reputación. Pues recordemos que fue el príncipe Harry, quien vivió una adolescencia y juventud alocada y plagada de escándalos.
Tal es el tono del conflicto, que el bufete de abogados del príncipe William emitió un comunicado para desmentir a las noticias sobre la supuesta infidelidad. “Además de ser falsa y altamente dañina, la publicación de especulaciones falsas sobre la vida privada de nuestros clientes también constituye una violación de su privacidad”, aseguraron hace unas semanas atrás.
Por su parte, Kate Middleton se mantiene al margen del escándalo y a la espera que su marido recobre la cordura.
