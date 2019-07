Se burlan de la muerte de Cameron Boyce, y desatan el enojo del mundo

View this post on Instagram

whoever invented the fucking #cameronboycechallenge that actually disgusting, its not funny, y’all rlly don’t let someone Rest In Peace smfh, fuck all of y’all who are or were laughing bout cameron death, doing these mean challenges is fucked up would u like if they laughed bout ur death, yea i think not. if ur making video thinking it’s funny to laugh bout cameron death a spot waiting for u in hell, fuck whoever started this challenge if u see anyone post any mean stuff bout cameron plz report it 🥺 tags – – – – – #cameron #cameronboyce #iloveyou #restinpeace #rip #restinpeacecameronboyce #heyjessie #bunked #disgusting #explorepage #explore #foryourpage #omg #omgpage #likeforlikes