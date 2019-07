FOTOS Meghan Markle, con camisa blanca y falda plisada, se une a Kate y a Pippa Middleton en Wimbledon

View this post on Instagram

Look at all the girls 😭😍😍 ————– Hey guys 👋 It's been a while since I've been able to write a paragraph about The engagement as they're always unannounced these days 😩 Today Kate, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and Meghan will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon 🎾 This will be their second year in a row that they attended and both of their second times so far this year 🙌 I'm so so happy that they're attending together, you have no idea!! I can't wait to see my girls 🎉