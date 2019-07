VIDEO: la discusión del rey Felipe con la reina Letizia en público que la dejó en ridículo

View this post on Instagram

News {8 July 2019 | Monday} : King Felipe and Queen Letizia received two audiences today at the Palacio de la Zarzuela {Madrid, Spain}. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (1) Their Majesties received in an audience the executive committee of the Alliance for Dual Vocational Training. The Alliance for Dual Vocational Training is a social, educational and business initiative promoted by the Princess of Girona Foundation, the Bertelsmann Foundation, the CEOE and the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, which brings together companies, business associations, educational centers and institutions. Its mission is to promote Dual Vocational Training as a key tool to improve the access of young people to the labor market while increasing the competitiveness of companies. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (2) Their Majesties received in an audience the Board of Trustees of the Spanish Committee of the World Colleges Foundation, together with the sponsors of the scholarships and the scholars. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ Queen Letizia's Outfit of the Day : 👗 : Asos 👠 : Magrit 💎 : Earrings – Coolook | 💍 – Karen Hallam