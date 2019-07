La contundente respuesta de Disney a las críticas por la nueva Sirenita, Halle Bailey

View this post on Instagram

The uproar over Halle Bailey playing Ariel in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" shows how important representation in children’s entertainment is, writes Brooke Newman, an associate professor of history and interim director of the Humanities Research Center at Virginia Commonwealth University.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ "What children see on the screen or read in books shapes what they imagine to be possible," Newman writes.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ "So the question the #NotMyAriel crowd should be asking themselves is: Whose childhood memories and viewing experiences matter most? Their own or those of today’s children?"⁠⠀ 💬⁠⠀ Click the link in our bio for her "Made By History" essay in Outlook.⁠⠀ 💬⁠⠀ (📸: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)⁠⠀ #PostOpinions #WashingtonPost #ariel #thelittlemermaid #mermaid #disney #hallebailey