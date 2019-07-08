Kris Jenner compartió foto de su cuerpazo en traje de baño que sorprendió a sus seguidores
El tiempo no ha pasado por ella.
Al igual que sus 5 hijas, Kris Jenner comparte en su Instagram lo que es su día a día, así como diversas imágenes apoyando los proyectos de sus hijas: todas son modelos y empresarias exitosas.
Pero esta vez usó su perfil para felicitar a una de sus mejores amigas que estuvo de cumpleaños, se trata de Faye Resnick quien cumplió 62 años el pasado 3 de julio.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my beautiful BFF of over 30 years @fayeresnick!!! You have been there for me since the day we met and I love you so much. Thank you for all of the amazing memories we share and for always being the ying to my yang through thick and thin…you are an amazing friend, mommy, grandma, and an auntie to all of my kids….I love you!!!!!! 🥰😍💋💃🏻🍸🎂
“¡Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermosa mejor amiga de más de 30 años @fayeresnick! Has estado allí para mí desde el día que nos conocimos y te quiero mucho. Gracias por todos los increíbles recuerdos que compartimos y por ser siempre el ying a mi yang (…) eres una amiga increíble, mamá, abuela y una tía para todos mis hijos… Te amo!” escribió Jenner en la publicación.
El cuerpazo de Kriss Jenner en traje de baño
Junto con este mensaje, publicó varias fotos, varias recientes compartiendo con su amiga y otra de hace varios años atrás, donde dejó al descubierto su cuerpazo en traje de baño.
“No supero el cuerpazo de Kris, ya veo de dónde lo sacaron sus hijas”, manifestó el usuario @missgmhm.
“Qué atractiva luce Kris en la foto, se parece a Kourtney”, agregó @savannahmcnatty.
“Kris es atractiva a cualquier edad”, señaló @amusic66.
Recientemente Kris Jenner protagonizó la portada de la revista Harper’s Bazaar Arabia en su edición de julio/ agosto, junto a su hija menor Kylie Jenner y su nieta Stormi, de un año de edad, demostrando la fuerza de la dinastía Kardashian-Jenner.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much @harpersbazaararabia!! Such an honor to be on the cover of the July/August issue… three generations ❤️❤️!!! @kyliejenner @HarpersBazaarArabia Editor-in-Chief: Salma Awwad @salmaawwadofficial Photography: Morelli Brothers @morellibrothers #Repost @harpersbazaararabia: "Women On Top: @krisjenner and @kyliejenner have permanently transformed our cultural landscape and unapologetically influenced modern-day life with their profound impact on pop culture. But what’s their magic formula? The Instagram juggernauts reveal all in the July/August issue of #HarpersBazaarArabia. Tap the link in our bio to read the full interview. لقد غيرت كل من كريس كايلي جينر معالم مشهدنا الثقافي بشكل دائم وتركتا بكل جرأة أثراً في حياتنا اليومية المعاصرة. وذلك من خلال الأثر العميق الذي تركتاه في ثقافة البوب، فما هي خلطتهما السحرية؟ تكشف هاتان العملاقتان في عالم الإنستغرام كل ما بجعبتهما في عدد مجلة هاربرز بازار أريبيا لشهر يوليو وأغسطس. لقراءة المزيد الرابط في أعلى الصفحة Editor in Chief: @salmaawwadofficial Photographers: @morellibrothers Stylist: @gemmalouisedeeks Calligrapher: @angelabardakjian" Glam by @etienneortega and @jorgeserranohair