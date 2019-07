Kate Middleton lució un hermoso vestido rosa en el bautizo de Archie

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was Christened at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. This photograph was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by Chris Allerton. Seated (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge. ​Standing (left to right): The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, The Duke of Cambridge.