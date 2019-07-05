FOTOS Los hombres que Diana de Gales amó en secreto
Tres relaciones que cambiaron la vida de la princesa.
El corazón de Diana de Gales albergó amores furtivos. El desamor de su esposo, el príncipe Carlos, fue el motor que alimentó sus aventuras con otros hombres. Pero todos sus amigos y biógrafos coinciden que solo tres tuvieron un lugar especial: James Hewitt, Oliver Hoare y Hasnat Khan.
El escándalo selló la vida de la princesa de Gales, quien nunca encontró paz en sus relaciones. Sus ilusiones más secretas saltaron a los titulares de los periódicos y noticieros de televisión. Y eso espantó al que sería el gran amor de su vida.
El profesor de equitación de William y Harry
El oficial del ejército británico James Hewitt mantuvo una relación con Diana entre 1986 y 1991. Se conocieron durante en una fiesta de amigos comunes. La maestría de Hewitt para la equitación sirvió de excusa a Diana para acercarse él e hizo que el militar diera clases a sus propios hijos, William y Harry.
El romance salió a los medios por boca del propio militar, lo que la princesa de Gales tomó una traición. Diana escribió a Hewitt más de 64 carta mientras el militar estuvo en Alemania y en la guerra del Golfo de 1991. James Hewitt ha negado en varias ocasiones ser el padre del príncipe Harry, por su gran parecido físico.
James Hewitt who was mentioned in the Martin Bashir interview by Princess Diana. People posting Rude Comments have been BLOCKED and Comments TURNED OFF!!! This was Diana's Story. I Believe Harry is (NOT) Hewitt's Son.
El amigo del príncipe Carlos
Según los amigos de Diana, ella estaba obsesionada con Oliver Hoare, un amigo de su esposo. Hoare era un comerciante de arte que mantenía relaciones en la alta esfera de la sociedad británica.
Se conocieron el 1985, durante una fiesta celebrada en el castillo de Windsor. Oliver estaba casado y era muy cercano al príncipe Carlos, quien nunca se inmutó por el affair entre ambos. Diana le confesó a varios de sus allegadas que su deseo era fugarse con Hoare, algo que no pasaba por la mente de él.
RIP Oliver Hoare Art dealer Oliver Hoare, a leading figure in the Islamic antiquities world, died on August 23 at home surrounded by his family. After developing a fascination with the East as a child, Hoare studied art history at the Sorbonne. He joined Christie's in 1967 aged 22 and set up the first Islamic art department of any major auction house. In 1975, he co-founded the Ahuan Gallery, specialising in Islamic art, and helped build the collection of Sheikh Nasser al-Sabah for the Kuwait National Museum. Royal connections He counted other Middle-Eastern royalty among his clients, including the late Sheikh Saud al-Thani of Qatar. During the 1990s, Hoare acted as adviser to the Sheikh and his cousin, the Emir, as they set about building Qatar as an important centre of Islamic art and culture. Perhaps his best-known deal was the exchange, in 1994 on behalf of the Iranian government, of the Willem de Kooning painting Woman III for the 'Houghton' Shahnameh (Book of the Kings), a set of 16th century miniatures illustrating the 11th century Persian epic poem.
El médico paquistaní
Amigos y biógrafos de Diana de Gales afirman que el cardiólogo paquistaní Hasnat Khan fue su gran amor. Su relación se inició en 1995, cuando ya se había separado de Carlos. Se conocieron en el Hospital Royal Brompton de Londres, por la labor de caridad que la princesa llevaba adelante.
Según una confidente de Lady Di, Simone Simmons, ella “estaba muy enamorada de Hasnat y quería desesperadamente casarse con él y tener una hija. Estuvieron juntos por más de dos años”. Pero el médico no pudo lidiar con la fama de la Diana.
Diana'nın en büyük aşkının Charles olduğunu düşünüyorsanız yanılıyorsunuz. Onun için "Bay Mükemmel" Pakistan/Afgan asıllı kalp cerrahı Hasnat Khan'dı. 1995 yılında başlayan ilişki ,Diana'nın hayatını kaybettiği seneye kadar devam etti. Jemima ve Diana'nın yakın arkadaşlığı sırasında Hasnat ve Diana'nın tanıştığından daha önce bahsetmiştim. 2 sene süren ilişkilerinde Diana önce evlenmek istiyor fakat kültürel ve dini farklılıklar ilişkilerini zora sokuyor. Hasnat, Diana'yı Pakistan'da ailesi ile tanıştırıyor. Yaşadıkları büyük ve tutkulu bir ilişki. Büyük iniş çıkışlar yaşıyorlar. Yaşadıkları ayrılıklardan birinde Diana, Dodi ile beraber olmaya başlıyor. Kazadan kısa bir süre önce Diana Pakistan'a gidiyor. Şimdiki Başbakan İmran Khan'la konuşarak aralarını düzeltmesini istiyor. Fakat henüz İmran, Hasnat ile konuşamadan Diana hayatını kaybediyor. Hasnat onunla yapılan bir röportajda "Dodi'yi öperken beni geri istediğini biliyordum, onu sevdim. Evet o fotoğraflar beni kızdırdı , tıpkı istediği gibi. Sonra onunla görüştüm. Duygu doluyduk, doğrusu kızgındık birbirimize. Tartıştık. O tekrar Dodi'ye döndü. Belki beni daha da sinirlendirmek için. Birkaç gün sonra kaza meydana geldi." Birlikte hiç fotoğrafları, videoları olmayan Diana ve Hasnat'ın yaşadıkları hala bilinmezliğini koruyor. Ama hikayenin bizim şimdiye kadar bildiğimiz gibi olmadığını artık biliyoruz. Ya Diana ve Hasnat ayrılmasaydı o zaman neler olurdu acaba?