FOTOS Los hombres que Diana de Gales amó en secreto

View this post on Instagram

#jameshewitt who was mentioned in the #martinbashir #interview by #princessdiana #theprincessofwales #ladydi #thepeoplesprincess #ladydiana #princess #kensingtonpalace #BuckinghamPalace #ClarenceHouse #princecharles #princeharry People posting Rude Comments have been BLOCKED and Comments TURNED OFF!!! This was Diana's Story. I Believe Harry is (NOT) Hewitt's Son..You can make ur Own Decisions. ThanksSoMuch♡