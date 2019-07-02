La desgarradora razón por la que la reina Isabel abandonaría el trono
Ya son 67 años siendo reina.
La reina Isabel II ha permanecido en el trono de la monarquía británica por más de 67 años, desde que lo asumió a la edad de 26 años aquel 6 de febrero de 1952. Todavía hoy, a sus 93 años, parece seguir teniendo la energía suficiente para liderar, aunque estaría pensando abandonar el trono.
De acuerdo al experto real Duncan Larcombe, la reina eventualmente abandonará su trono como monarca. "Mucha gente piensa que tal vez ella pueda retirarse una vez que fallezca su marido, el duque de Edimburgo. Eso es ciertamente una posibilidad", explicó según lo reseñado por el diario británico Express.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing all our Canadian followers a very happy Canada Day #CanadaDay As Queen of Canada, Her Majesty has a deeply held affection for and loyalty to a country that she first toured as Princess Elizabeth in 1951 and to which she has returned over twenty times since. Members of the Royal Family also represent Her Majesty The Queen when they visit Canada. Swipe to see photographs of The Royal Family in Canada. The Queen is a constitutional monarch, acting entirely on the advice of Canadian Government ministers. Her Majesty is represented in Canada on a day-to-day basis by a Governor General at the federal level and by a Lieutenant Governor in each of the ten provinces, and is fully briefed by means of regular communications from her ministers, and has face-to-face audiences with them where possible.
"Ella siempre ha estado con él, a su lado y ahora está retirado. Sí, vemos a la otra familia de la realeza compensándola y cuidándola. Ella está en sus noventa ahora, sí, goza de buena salud, pero creo que ya tiene derecho a la jubilación", agregó el experto.
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duchess of Cambridge joined young people from Action for Children for a photography session run by The Royal Photographic Society. The Duchess has recently become Patron for the society after The Queen passed the patronage on. Her Majesty was Patron for 67 years. In these archive photos, The Queen takes a photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to the South Sea Islands of Tuvalu in 1982. And, The Queen is pictured taking a photo during a visit to the Lindsay Park Stud in South Australia in 1977. 📷 PA Images
El posible retiro de la reina Isabel II
El príncipe Felipe se retiró de los deberes reales en 2017 y ahora, según se informa, pasa gran parte de su tiempo en el estado de Sandringham en Norfolk.
Felipe, de 98 años, ha completado 22,219 eventos en solitario o reuniones públicas desde 1952 a lo largo de 70 años.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! 🎂 #HappyBirthdayHRH The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne. His Royal Highness undertakes a number of charitable activities and projects, and carries out public and official duties in support of The Queen, in the UK and overseas, alongside The Duchess of Cambridge. Find out more about The Duke’s life and work @kensingtonroyal
El esposo de la reina Isabel no asistió al evento Trooping the Color en junio, para celebrar el cumpleaños de la monarca, lo que la llevó a verse "sola" en el carruaje, según la biógrafa real Angela Levin.
Levin le dijo a Royal Box de Yahoo: "Creo que ella hizo este compromiso de servir a su país hasta la muerte (…) Se ve sorprendentemente sana, muy articulada, muy enérgica, se mantiene de pie durante una hora".
View this post on Instagram
The Queen and members of The Royal Family have today attended a Garter Day service and ceremony at Windsor Castle. The King of Spain and The King of the Netherlands also attended this year’s Garter Day, during which they were installed in St. George’s Chapel as Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger’, Knights of the Garter. New appointments to "The Garter" were invested in the Garter Throne Room and include a Lady Companion, athlete Lady Mary Peters, and a Knight Companion, the Marquess of Salisbury, a former Chairman of the Thames Diamond Jubilee Foundation. The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Kent and The Duke of Gloucester are all Knights of the Garter. The Princess Royal and Princess Alexandra are both Lady Companions. Their Royal Highnesses all attended #GarterDay The Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Cornwall, The Countess of Wessex and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the service. 📷 PA Images & Royal Communications
"Sentí un poco de pena por ella cuando estaba sola en su asiento porque estaba completamente sola. Es bastante comprensible que el Príncipe Felipe no haya asistido por sus casi 98 años pero estaba bastante sola y pensé, esta es la soledad del monarca".