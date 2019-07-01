El polémico mensaje de Justin Bieber a Taylor Swift por el que lo llaman ‘hipócrita’
Justin encendió la polémica una vez más.
Justin Bieber ha salido en defensa del productor musical Scooter Braun, tras las denuncias de Taylor Swift, quien expresó su molestia por convertirse en dueño de su música tras hacerle bullying.
Y es que Scooter compró Big Machine Label Group, la disquera que tiene los derechos de autor de la música de la cantante.
Justin es muy amigo del mánager y de Kanye West, y los tres se juntaron en 2016 para difamar a Taylor y agredirla verbalmente en un mensaje que llevaba el título "¿Qué pasa, Taylor?".
Tras esta polémica, el canadiense publicó un mensaje en su Instagram en el que se disculpó con Taylor y deslindó al mánager de ser parte de los ataques, pero esto causó la molestia entre sus seguidores.
“Me gustaría disculparme por haber publicado ese post hiriente en Instagram, en ese momento pensé que era gracioso, pero mirando hacia atrás fue desagradable e insensible”, expresó el cantante.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Y aclaró “tengo que ser sincero, Scooter no tuvo nada que ver con eso y ni siquiera fue parte de la conversación en realidad, fue la persona que me dijo que no bromeara así … Scooter te ha respaldado”.
Esto tras la publicación de Taylor Swift en sus redes, donde lamentó que Scooter adquiriera en 300 millones de dólares a la compañía disquera Big Machine Label Group, empresa con la que Swift grabó sus primeros seis álbumes.
Pero nuevamente atacó a la cantante “¿Qué intentabas lograr al publicar ese blog? Me parece que fue para obtener simpatía. También sabías que al publicar tus fanáticos irían y harían bullying a Scooter. De todos modos, una cosa que sé es que tanto scooter como yo te queremos”.
Y destacó que la única manera de resolver el conflicto es hablando. “Estoy seguro de que Scooter y yo nos encantaría hablar contigo y resolver cualquier conflicto, dolor o cualquier sentimiento que deba abordarse”.
“Por lo general, no refuto cosas como esta, pero cuando intentas desfigurar a alguien, estás cruzando una línea”.
