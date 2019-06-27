Madre de Beyoncé publicó un video de su hija con su cabello natural

View this post on Instagram

Right now #beyonce is trending after her mom (former hairstylist) showed off her beautiful tresses! & We all marvel over people who have long beautiful hair, but we all can have beautiful long hair as well!! Here are a few tips to start off your healthy hair journey!🌱 FEEL FREE TO SOUND OFF IN THE COMMENTS, TELL US YOUR HEALTHY HAIR REGIMEN💕 ———————— 1. CUT THOSE DEAD ENDS OFF!✂️ Having long straggling hair is not the same as having long healthy hair! Your hair will grow much faster with a good trim before it will with dead ends! (Shoutout to @deejabthestylist_ for the pic) 2.DRINK PLENTY OF WATER💧. I know it sounds cliche and simple but dehydration is a major factor that will halt your growth & water makes up 25% of the weight of a hair strand. You always want to keep a steady blow flow going throughout your scalp . 3.A BALANCED DIET🥬. Most people 17-25 years old do not eat fruits and vegetables as they should and that is a major way to slow your growing process. Fruits, veggies & even beans are filled with natural vitamins & proteins to promote healthy hair growth! 4. USE A GOOD OIL TO SEAL IN MOISTURE💆🏾‍♀️ , in this case @grsoil (formulated by @sadestyledme )is a super beneficial way to promote growth, (I use it myself)When you’re getting protective styles it’s ok to oil your scalp! You want to keep all the moisture sealed in your hair . However don’t overly oil your scalp so you won’t clog your pores! 5. RICE WATER 🍚is a old remedy used to promote growth, as a good consigning aid!from experience within 3 days I saw growth from using rice water . However because it is filled with natural proteins I will advise you to use moderately because too much of anything is bad for you! Remember CONSISTENCY is KEY🔑 !!hope this helps you, I look forward to see you guys growth!🤩 #swankiehair #beyonce #longhair #growth #hairgrowth #ricewater #alkalinediet #vegan #vegetarian #naturalhairstyles #silkpress #protectivestyles #houstonhair #lahair #chicagohair #sadestyledme #healthylifestyle #healthyhair #sewins #wigs #braids