Madre de Beyoncé publicó un video de su hija con su cabello natural
La diva suele utilizar pelucas cuando está en el escenario
Beyoncé se ve bien sin importar qué, pero mamá, Tina Lawson, está particularmente orgullosa del crecimiento de su cabello.
El miércoles, la ex peluquera, de 65 años, publicó un video alabando las trenzas de su hija mayor. Ella repite la frase "al natural" mientras peina el cabello hasta el codo de Bey, mostrando las raíces para demostrar que no hay extensiones en su lugar.
En el fondo, se puede escuchar a Beyoncé llamando a su madre molesta.
"Estaba cortando el cabello de mi bebé hoy", leyó Lawson el video. “Me pone nerviosa y estoy siendo realmente molesta".
La Sra. Tina ha invertido mucho en el viaje del crecimiento del cabello de Beyoncé. En diciembre de 2017, publicó una foto de la cola de caballo de Bey con el subtítulo: “¡¡¡PULGADAS!!!! ¡Qué feliz que el pelo de mi bebé haya vuelto a crecer!".
Por lo general, cuando está en un escenario o asiste a una alfombra roja, Beyoncé suele utiliza pelucas para mantenerse siempre con un look innovador y complacer a sus millones de fanáticos que se mueren por verla fresca y original.
Pero ahora, al parecer, volverá a su estilo natural y quizás se prepara para un nuevo álbum más relajado, alejado de la extravagancia que fue Lemonade.