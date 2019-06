Lady Gaga podría incorporarse a “Guardianes de la Galaxia 3”

View this post on Instagram

BRADLEY COOPER AND LADY GAGA’S LINK-UP RUMORS! IRINA SHAYK EXIT Well after being successful year for his debutant directed film ‘A star is Born’. Bradley Cooper has to handle the situation of his wife’s exit. After the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s link-up rumors, Bradley wife Irina Shayk has a break-up. But for fans, the split news came as a shock. The couple has a two-year-old daughter together. According to the news, rumors of a romance between Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga put much strain on Cooper and Shayk’s relationship. #bradleycooper #ladygaga #irinashayk