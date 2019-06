Michelle y Barack Obama de paseo por Italia con George Clooney y su esposa

View this post on Instagram

Barack Obama and George Clooney look dressed for business as they sail on a boat toward a charity dinner near ER actor's lakeside mansion in Italy. The foundation, founded by the Clooneys, is devoted to marginalized communities who have fallen victim to human rights abuses. George Clooney was a gracious host, helping his wife, Amal; the former first lady, Michelle; and the Obamas' daughter, Malia, off the boat. Credit: Vantagenews.com