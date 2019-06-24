La ‘enfermedad’ incurable que sufren Kate Middleton y la reina Isabel II

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel along the Mall to Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Regimental flags of the @BritishArmy were historically described as ‘Colours’ because they displayed the uniform Colours and insignia worn by the soldiers of different units. The name ‘Colour’ continues to be used to this day. The principal role of a regiment’s Colours was to provide a rallying point on the battlefield. This was important because, without modern communications, it was all too easy for troops to become disoriented and separated from their unit during conflict. If Troops were to know what their Regiment’s Colours looked like, it was necessary to display them regularly. The way in which this was done was for young officers to march in between the ranks of troops formed up in lines with the Colours held high. This is the origin of the word ‘trooping’. So, what today is a great tradition began life as a vital and practical parade designed to aid unit recognition before a battle commenced. 📷PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #HorseGuardsParade #QBP2019