La ‘enfermedad’ incurable que sufren Kate Middleton y la reina Isabel II
Ambas comparten el mismo malestar.
Hace un par de días se llevó a cabo el desfile Trooping the Color, en el que la duquesa de Cambridge viajó junto a la duquesa de Sussex y a la reina Isabel II. Y aunque durante el paseo en carruaje Kate Middleton lució algo seria, al igual que la Reina, no fue porque estaban disgustadas precisamente.
Es que ambas integrantes de la familia real sufren del incurable ‘mal’ de los mareos, de acuerdo al Sunday Mirror.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel along the Mall to Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Regimental flags of the @BritishArmy were historically described as ‘Colours’ because they displayed the uniform Colours and insignia worn by the soldiers of different units. The name ‘Colour’ continues to be used to this day. The principal role of a regiment’s Colours was to provide a rallying point on the battlefield. This was important because, without modern communications, it was all too easy for troops to become disoriented and separated from their unit during conflict. If Troops were to know what their Regiment’s Colours looked like, it was necessary to display them regularly. The way in which this was done was for young officers to march in between the ranks of troops formed up in lines with the Colours held high. This is the origin of the word ‘trooping’. So, what today is a great tradition began life as a vital and practical parade designed to aid unit recognition before a battle commenced. 📷PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #HorseGuardsParade #QBP2019
Informaron que la Reina le recomendó medicamentos a Kate, pero un medicamento efectivo puede hacer que las personas se sientan somnolientas.
Una fuente real le dijo al Sunday Mirror, citado por Express: “La verdad es que la duquesa de Cambridge se marea mucho y no disfruta el movimiento de los carros. Es de preocuparse, ella puede estar enferma en una ocasión tan importante como Trooping the Colour sumada a su estrés”.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the #USStateVisit Banquet, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace. In a speech at the Banquet, The Queen said: Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come. Visit @TheRoyalFamily to see more from the #USStateVisit. 📷PA
“Pero de acuerdo al protocolo no tenía más remedio que ir en carro del Estado”, agregó la persona allegada.
La Reina Isabel también sufre del mismo mal de Kate Middleton
La Reina admitió el año pasado que su coronación de 1953 fue incómoda. Calificó el viaje de dos horas como “horrible” en un carruaje de 200 pies y cuatro toneladas tirado por ocho caballos.
El Dr. Qadeer Arshad del Imperial College de Londres dijo: “El mareo por movimiento se debe a mensajes mezclados que vienen de sus oídos y ojos”.
“La medicina más efectiva adormece al paciente, por lo que no sería adecuado para la familia real antes de un evento de Estado”, agregó el doctor.